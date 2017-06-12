TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire in east Tulsa Monday night.
- The fire broke out at the Oakbrook Village near 11th and Garnett.
- EMSA says they transported one child to St. Francis.
- Firefighters later clarified that a 10-year-old girl suffering from smoke inhalation.
- A woman at the scene is being monitored.
- Firefighters believe three children were inside an area home with their great gradnmother when one of the children accidentally started the fire while playing with matches.
- Four families were displaced, and two units were damaged.
Trending Now on FOX23 News
- Police identify person of interest, victim in deadly north Tulsa shooting
- Half-staff flags, bells mark 1 year since Pulse massacre
- Remembering Pulse shooting victims: Who we lost in Orlando
- Mental health experts say collaboration between police and specialists 'key'
- Penguins beat Predators to win back-to-back Stanley Cups
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself