21-year-old charged with DUI in deadly 2016 crash on Heckscher Drive

A 21-year-old woman is charged with DUI manslaughter in a crash on Heckscher Drive that killed a 46-year-old man in 2016.
Florida Highway Patrol said Lark Hodge was driving a Ford Escape on Heckscher Drive on May 29, 2016 when she lost control and drove into oncoming traffic.
She ran head-on into Derrick Lamar Jones' GMC Yukon, authorities said. Jones was killed in the crash.
Photos: Man killed in head-on crash on Heckscher Drive
The 2nd wrecker is getting ready to tow this Ford Escape for evidence. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/3B6CilEv8r— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 29, 2016
Hodge was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries.
Troopers initially said alcohol might have been a factor in the crash. Hodge was 20 years old at the time of the crash.
FHP announced Friday that Hodge was arrested for DUI manslaughter.
She was arrested May 18 and a judge set her bond at $75,000.
She has since been released from jail.
