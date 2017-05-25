Listen Live
6-year-old asks people on Facebook to 'stop killing each other'
A Facebook video featuring kindergartner, Jeffrey Laney, urging people to end violence and violent crime has gone viral.

According to KTVI, Laney’s mother, who posted the video, said she hopes that the video will affect those whose actions kill innocent children.

“We need to value life more and we need to watch what we do around these little ones,” Leanndra Cheatham told KTVI.

Cheatham told CNN that her 16-year-old cousin was shot to death last month.

Read more at KTVI.

    A Facebook video featuring kindergartner, Jeffrey Laney, urging people to end violence and violent crime has gone viral. >> Read more trending news  According to KTVI, Laney's mother, who posted the video, said she hopes that the video will affect those whose actions kill innocent children. "We need to value life more and we need to watch what we do around these little ones," Leanndra Cheatham told KTVI. Cheatham told CNN that her 16-year-old cousin was shot to death last month. Read more at KTVI.
