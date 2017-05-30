19-year-old arrested in triple shooting in Jacksonville

Officers arrested a 19-year-old for murder after a triple shooting in Jacksonville.
Deontrae Thomas was arrested on Sunday after the triple shooting on Raw Hyde Trail.
One man was killed and two young people were injured, police said.
Action News Jax spoke to a 16-year-old victim hurt in the triple shooting. She said her older brother was killed and her 9-year-old cousin was hurt.
The 9-year-old girl was recovering after she was shot five times. One of the bullets hit her neck.
“He kept shooting until he couldn’t no more,” Stanteria Brown, who was hit twice, said. “I got shot in my leg, there’s a bullet still in here."
Brown and four others, all 18 and younger, were sleeping inside the home when they were awoken by a loud noise.
“He threw a brick into our sliding door, that’s what woke me up,” she said.
Brown said everyone quickly dropped to the ground.
“Me and my brother and my cousin, we hid behind here where we tried,” she said.
Zion Brown, 18, later died at the hospital.
“He was begging God to not let him die,” she said.
The shooting on Raw Hyde Trail was just one of eight shootings since Friday.
Twelve people were shot and four people were killed.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself