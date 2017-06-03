Listen Live
News
Wreck causes backup on Highway 51 in Tulsa
Wreck causes backup on Highway 51 in Tulsa

Wreck causes backup on Highway 51 in Tulsa
FOX23 Breaking News

Wreck causes backup on Highway 51 in Tulsa



TULSA, Okla. -  Quick Facts:

  • Emergency crews shut down westbound lanes of the Broken Arrow Expressway near Utica on Saturday.
  • Officials are responding to a crash in the area.
  • Westbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at 15th street.
  • FOX23 is working to learn more now.
  • DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone.

  Supreme Court sets June 12 response for opponents of Trump travel order
    Supreme Court sets June 12 response for opponents of Trump travel order
    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday showed no signs of rushing into arguments on an injunction against President Donald Trump’s revised executive order limiting travel and refugees from certain majority-Muslim countries, as the court gave opponents of that order ten days to submit legal filings on the matter, with no hint as to how the case might play out before the justices. In an order filed without any comment, the Justices set a submission deadline for Monday June 12 on why the Trump travel and refugee order should not be allowed to go into effect, even as legal wrangling continues on the matter in the courts. On Thursday night, the U.S. Justice Department formally asked the Supreme Court to allow the order to be implemented – it would cover travel and refugee admissions from six majority-Muslim countries, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The Supreme Court has just called for responses to the Govt's filings by June 12 in the travel ban cases. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 2, 2017 “This Order has been the subject of passionate political debate,” the Trump Administration acknowledged. “But whatever one’s views, the precedent set by this case for the judiciary’s proper role in reviewing the President’s national-security and immigration authority will transcend this debate, this Order, and this constitutional moment,” the Justice Department argued. The Trump Administration did not ask for immediate oral arguments on the matter – instead, if the Supreme Court decides to go forward on the case, action is more likely in the fall, after the justices begin their new term in October. This has added an interesting timing twist in the case, as if the Supreme Court decides to hear arguments – and allows the travel order to go into effect – the 90 day time limits in the executive order could theoretically expire before arguments are even heard, and the case might be moot at that point. Both sides are also still waiting for a ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on a different challenge from the state of Hawaii.
  Storms possible for Tulsa area on Saturday
    Storms possible for Tulsa area on Saturday
    If you have outdoor plans for today, you might be out of luck. National Weather Service says rain is in the forecast. “Not really much good news for Saturday,” NWS said.  “We’ll see a further increase in shower and thunderstorm chances, especially in the afternoon.” The high for today is expected to be around 79 degrees.   NWS says there are additional chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.  The high will be around 80 degrees.
  Two people die in Tulsa officer-involved shooting incident
    Two people die in Tulsa officer-involved shooting incident
    Tulsa officers responded to a shooting call at the America's Value Inn around 10:40 p.m. Friday night and found a male victim. The incident happened near 21st and Garnett.   Officers quickly received information from witnesses about the suspect.  A short time later, they located a man matching the description of the suspect and a foot chase ensued. “At some point during the foot pursuit, the suspect produced a handgun from his waste band,” police said.  “At that time, officers shot the suspect.” Police say the suspect didn’t stop there.  He made his way over to a wooded area, a K-9 went after him and the suspect was subdued. “They performed first aid on that suspect until EMSA arrived,” police said.  “EMSA arrived and they pronounced him (dead) at the scene.”   The original shooting victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say the incident is still under investigation, but as of early Saturday morning, it’s believed the pursuit suspect was the same person who shot the victim outside the motel.   So far, no names have been released.  
  Mom shocked to find massive Australian spider in toddler's room
    Mom shocked to find massive Australian spider in toddler’s room
    Imagine stumbling upon what first appears as a ball of string, but turns out to be a massive spider not native to the United States crawling around a child’s room. Jillian Duke said that’s what happened when she went into her 21-month-old son’s room this week. >> Read more trending news  She called her husband and her parents for help, but then decided to drop books on top of the spider, WXYZ reported. Duke then took the carcass to a local pet store that specializes in spiders, where staff told her the eight-legged intruder isn’t from Detroit, or the U.S. for that matter. It is actually an Australian Huntsman spider and is one of the largest spiders in the world. The good news is, despite the size, the spider is harmless.  But that’s not easing Duke’s concerns, who now wants her apartment complex sprayed for bugs. “This thing is huge. It needs a leash,” Duke told WXYZ.
  Toddler revived after overdosing on opiates
    Toddler revived after overdosing on opiates
    Police in Ohio used an opiate antidote to revive a 1-year-old child Thursday after an older sibling called 911, WEWS reported. >> Read more trending news  Akron police said they received a call from a 9-year old who told the 911 dispatcher that the baby was not breathing. Police administered Narcan nasal spray to the baby, but the initial dose was ineffective, WEWS reported. The child was taken  to Akron Children’s Hospital, where a second dose of Narcan revived the baby, police said.  Police believe the child got into drugs that were around the house, WEWS reported.  Police said the children’s mother was at the home when they arrived, but is now missing, WEWS reported. The 1-year-old will be in the custody of Summit County officials, the television station reported.
