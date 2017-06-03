London Bridge terror attack: What we know now

Seven people were killed in London late Saturday in the third major terrorist attack in Britain in the past three months.

British police have arrested 12 people, and the Islamic State group said it is behind the attack.

A van rammed into people on London Bridge and continued on to nearby Borough Market, where police said three assailants jumped out and stabbed multiple people.

Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, said the attackers were shot and killed by officers.

Here’s what we know:

The Attack

At least one bystander was shot and injured by police as they responded to the attackers. Eight officers fired as many as 50 bullets to stop the carnage.

Police believe that the three people shot and killed by police were the only perpetrators of Saturday’s attack.

"Our current belief is that there were three attackers," Rowley said early Sunday. "But we’ve still got some more inquires to do to be 100 percent confident of that."

He added that the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks.

Authorities have not identified the suspects, yet.

The Associated Press reports that at least 12 people – five men and seven women – were arrested Sunday in connection with the attacks. British authorities also “searched two homes Monday and detained ‘a number’ of people in the investigation,” the AP reported. Police are still trying to determine if others were involved in planning the attack.

Islamic State group “fighters” were responsible, the group said in a statement Sunday through its Aamaq news agency. Investigators said they know the names of the attackers but haven’t released them to the public.

Injured

The victims have not been publicly identified yet, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed a Canadian is among those killed in the attack.

At least 48 people were injured in the attack, according to the London Ambulance Service.

British Prime Minister Theresa May visited victims at the hospital Sunday. The Associated Press is reporting that 21 people are in critical condition.

Among those injured was a British Transport Police officer, authorities said. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police.

His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Third Attack in Three Months

Police are calling the latest attack an act of terrorism.

“A full investigation is underway, led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” Rowley said.

It is the third terror attack in London this year. Last month, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people. In March, police said that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer.

He was shot and killed by police.

Trump administration reaction

U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation and offered his support for the United Kingdom in a tweet Saturday.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K., we will be there,” Trump wrote.

That tweet came minutes after Trump renewed calls for his travel ban.

Trump later lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan and pointed out that the attackers did not use guns, but “knives and a truck.”

A representative for Khan said the mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets.”

At a gala at Washington’s Ford’s Theatre on Sunday, Trump said, “This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end. As president, I will do what is necessary to prevent thhis threat from spreading to our shores.”

Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement on Twitter, as well.

“Our thoughts (and) prayers are (with) the victims, courageous first responders (and) all the people of London,” Pence wrote.

British reaction

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders.

“Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she said.

On Sunday, May added, “It is time to say, enough is enough.”

“While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country,” she said.

