London’s Metropolitan Police Service on Monday named two of the three men who killed seven people on Saturday night and wounded dozens more in an attack on the London Bridge and a nearby night life hot spot.

>> Read more trending news

Police said authorities killed Khuran Shazad Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and one other man after they jumped out of a hired van that had slammed into pedestrians on the London Bridge late Saturday and stabbed multiple people at nearby Borough Market.

The attackers wore what appeared to be suicide belts, authorities said.

>> Related: London Bridge terror attack: What we know now



First responders took 48 people to London hospitals in the aftermath of the attack and treated numerous others for minor injuries at the scene, according to the London Ambulance Service.

Close London Bridge attack: What we know about the attackers

Here’s what we know about the attackers

Khuran Shazad Butt

Butt was a British citizen born in Pakistan. He was known to police and MI5, the United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence agency, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

Authorities first investigated Butt in 2015 after receiving a tip from the public on an anti-terror hotline, according to The Telegraph.

>> Related: Prince Harry honors London attack victims at Ramadan service

“However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritized accordingly,” Rowley said.

Butt appeared in a television documentary that aired last year on Channel 4 in the U.K.

“The Jihadis Next Door” focused on the spread of extremist Islamic fundamentalism in Britain. In a clip of the documentary, Butt can be seen praying to a black Islamist flag in London’s Regent Park, The Independent reported.

Butt’s neighbors described him to The Independent as a “family man” who appeared to have worked a series of short-term jobs.

Rachid Redouane

Rowley said Redouane was not known to police before Saturday’s attack. He had at times claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan and also went by the name “Rachid Elkhdar.” When using the Elkhdar name, Redouane also went by a different date of birth that put him at 25 years old, police said.

>> Related: London Bridge attack: Here’s what we know about the victims



Redouane until recently appeared to be living in Dublin, Irish police sources told The Guardian. He worked as a pastry chef and is believed to have been identified by a card that was found on his body from the Garda National Immigration Bureau in Dublin, the newspaper reported.

He had an 18-month-old daughter and the child’s mother was among the 12 people arrested Sunday, according to The Guardian.

Third attacker

Police have not identified the third person killed by police after Saturday’s attack. Rowley said Monday that investigators were working to confirm his identity.

Other arrests

Twelve people were arrested in the aftermath of the London Bridge attack. Rowley said two of them, a 55-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were later released without being charged.

The arrests were made at a pair of locations in the London suburb of Barking.

Six women between the ages of 19 and 60 and four men between 27 and 55 years old remained under arrest Monday.