World Govt & Politics
Reports: Manuel Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, dead at 83
Reports: Manuel Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, dead at 83
Photo Credit: Greg Smith/Getty Images
048177 19: General Manuel Antonio Noriega poses February 13, 1988 in Panama. In February 1988, two US federal grand juries indicted Noriega on drug trafficking charges and both American and Panamanian citizens strove to remove him from office. (Photo by Greg Smith/Liaison)

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Greg Smith/Getty Images

PANAMA CITY, Panama -  Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega has died at age 83, TVN and Telemetro are reporting.

Read More
