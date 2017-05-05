Woman shot while delivering newspapers tells story to FOX23

Quick Facts:

Terry Jones was shot while delivering newspaper in north Tulsa last month.

Her car was hit dozens of times, but only one bullet hit her.

A Tulsa woman told her story to FOX23 after police said she was randomly shot several dozen times while delivering newspapers in late April.

Terry Jones said she was near 51st Street North and Rockford that morning when the shooting happened.

“My car was just rocking,” Jones said. “Bullets were just coming in. There were literally bullets bouncing off of me. There were bullets that I should’ve took but didn’t because they literally bounced off me.”

Police said they found 59 shell casings. Only nine of those shots made it inside her car and only one actually hit her.

She said it was a miracle from God that she made it out.

Jones was able to drive out of the line of fire and then drive a mile to her mother’s house. She said the bullet didn’t hit any vital organs, but doctors were not able to be remove it.

She said she forgives the people who did this to her, and she just doesn’t understand why. Police believe it’s a case of mistaken identity.

Police have not yet identified any suspects.

