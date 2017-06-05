Woman hurt in south Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Police responded to a shooting near 61st and Peoria
- Officers say a woman was shot; they found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach nearby
- The woman is in critical condition; the man is being questioned but is not listed as a suspect
- FOX23 has a team live on the scene- CLICK to follow this developing story on FOX23 News This Morning
Trending Now on FOX23.com
- Two taken to hospital after partial building collapse in Pryor
- Firefighters battle electrical fire at south Tulsa shopping center
- Baby born without a nose passes away; parents heartbroken
- Watch: Massive tornado touches down in Calgary, drivers barely notice
- 'Cash Me Outside' girl sues gaming company
Trending Video
Man arrested after homicide investigation turns to officer-involved shooting in east Tulsa
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself