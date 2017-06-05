Listen Live
Woman hurt in south Tulsa shooting
Woman hurt in south Tulsa shooting

Woman hurt in south Tulsa shooting

Woman hurt in south Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. -  Quick Facts:

  • Police responded to a shooting near 61st and Peoria
  • Officers say a woman was shot; they found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach nearby
  • The woman is in critical condition; the man is being questioned but is not listed as a suspect
  FOX23 has a team live on the scene- CLICK to follow this developing story on FOX23 News This Morning

Man arrested after homicide investigation turns to officer-involved shooting in east Tulsa

  • Huge tornado touches down, drivers barely notice
    Huge tornado touches down, drivers barely notice
    A huge tornado touched down in Alberta, Canada Friday, near Calgary, causing some property damage, but luckily no injuries. >> Read more trending news Cell phone recordings of the massive twister went viral with several videos showing cars driving near the storm as if nothing out of the ordinary was happening. A resident near Three Hills, Don Wolff, told CTV Calgary that the tornado looked like “a big funnel with a lot of dirt and what seemed like farm fields’ stuff going up into the heavens.” Alberta’s tornado season generally stretches from April through September with an average of about 15 twisters a year, according to Global News.  
  • American Airlines plane veers into mud at Texas airport
    American Airlines plane veers into mud at Texas airport
    An American Airlines plane is out of the mud at San Antonio International Airport.   American spokeswoman Alexis Aran Coello said Sunday that investigators are trying to determine what prompted the pilot of Flight 2214 to abort takeoff and slide off the runway Saturday. She says weather hasn't been ruled out as a factor.   The incident suspended flights for several hours. No injuries were reported.   National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson says the agency reviewed the incident and followed up with American but doesn't plan an investigation. Knudson says the Boeing 737 wasn't damaged.   The plane was heading to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday when it was diverted to San Antonio because of storms in Dallas.
  • Must-see photo shows man calmly mowing lawn as tornado looms
    Must-see photo shows man calmly mowing lawn as tornado looms
    When a tornado touched down near Three Hills in Alberta, Canada, on Friday, one man wouldn’t let that keep him from his yard work. Cecilia Wessels posted the photo, which is going viral on Facebook, of her husband, Theunis, as he brazenly mows the lawn with a tornado contorting the clouds behind him. >> See the photo here She told CBC News that she gave her husband a to-do list and went to take a nap. She woke up to her daughter telling her that her father refused to come inside even with a tornado on the horizon. >> Watch: Massive tornado touches down in Calgary, drivers barely notice Wessels said her whole neighborhood was outside taking photos and videos of the funnel, which caused some property damage but no injuries. She didn’t expect the photo to get this big, she said, telling CBC: “Now everyone is like, ‘Why is your husband mowing the lawn?’” >> Read more trending news Theunis insisted that he was never in any danger. He told CBC: “It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away. Well, not really far, far away, but it was far away from us. I was keeping an eye on it”
  • A Tulsa police chase ends with a carjacking suspect arrested
    A Tulsa police chase ends with a carjacking suspect arrested
    A Tulsa police chase ends with a carjacking suspect arrested.   The carjacking victim's wife and three children were inside the pickup, parked outside a Quiktrip store when a man with a gun told them to get of the truck. A witness reported the carjacker fired a gunshot at another individual as he drove away northbound from the QT at 28 North Harvard around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers spotted the suspect driving in the wrong direction on Harvard before he eventually bailed out of the truck near 3800 North Harvard. The police helicopter and a canine tracked the suspect to a ditch where he was hiding and was arrested. The pickup had damage to a window, but the victims were not injured. I'm told the suspect may have sustained a police dog bite during the arrest.
  • 2 injured in industrial accident
    2 injured in industrial accident
    Two employees at Cabot Corporation in Pryor have injuries after an industrial accident. We're told the accident was connected to an equipment failure Sunday, leaving one employee trapped for almost two hours. One of the injured employees was taken to a Tulsa hospital by Life Flight. A Mayes County Emergency Management official had no information on what caused the accident.
