Woman hit, killed by driver in Jacksonville neighborhood
By: Brittney Donovan News | WFOX
Updated:

A woman was hit and killed while standing in the street outside her home in Jacksonville Thursday.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the 52-year-old woman was in the street on Kinlock Drive when she was hit by an 82-year-old driver.

JSO said speed was not a factor in the crash and the driver was not impaired.

The driver will not face charges, JSO said.

Law enforcement investigated another deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Jacksonville Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a man was hit by a car on I-95 near the Dunn Avenue exit.

Troopers do not know why the man was on the highway when he was hit.

Traffic was diverted because of the crash.

  • Man died after falling into deep fryer at supermarket
    Man died after falling into deep fryer at supermarket
    A Commerce, Georgia, woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Publix, claiming the grocery chain was at fault when her husband fell into a deep fryer, leading to his 2015 death. Mansur Blount was a vent hood technician. Part of his job was to clean vent hoods at client businesses, including a Publix location in Dacula, where he was doing that work on June 25, 2015, according to the lawsuit. A Publix spokeswoman said it is the company’s policy not to comment on open lawsuits. >> Read more trending news The vents were above a deep fryer filled with hot cooking oil, and the fryer was covered with a “thin metal cover,” the suit says. Blount was “not aware of the hazard” and unfamiliar with the store, according to the lawsuit. Blount was standing with his left leg on the cover while he cleaned the vent. Suddenly, the fryer cover gave way and Blount’s left leg fell into the deep fryer, the suit says. Blount suffered severe burns and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, first to the emergency room and later to the burn unit.  Blount died July 4, 2015, while hospitalized at Grady. He was 37. His death was caused by the burns, the lawsuit says. Lawyers for Blount’s widow, Chrissie McGee Blount, did not respond to calls seeking to clarify the medical cause of death. A call to a phone number listed for McGee Blount was not answered. McGee Blount is suing Publix for “the full value of the life of Mansur Blount,” attorney’s fees and court costs.
  • Police: Blast at China kindergarten; reports of casualties
    Police: Blast at China kindergarten; reports of casualties
    An explosion struck the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China on Thursday, police said. State media said there were casualties, and videos purportedly from the scene and posted on social media showed children and adults lying on the ground, some bleeding. Police officials said they are investigating and had no word yet on injuries or deaths. Police said the blast struck at 4:50 p.m. Thursday at the Chuangxin Kindergarten in the city of Fengxian in Jiangsu province. A cellphone camera video posted on the website of the official People's Daily newspaper showed more than a dozen people lying motionless in front of the kindergarten's steel sliding gate, with clothing, shoes and other items strewn on the ground beside pools of blood. It showed ambulances arriving and medics wheeling people into an emergency room. It wasn't clear whether the blast was an accident or had been deliberately set. The newspaper Xiandaikuaibao on its website cited an unidentified witness as saying the explosive appeared to have been a bottle of cooking gas. Calls to the kindergarten and local hospitals rang unanswered. Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks carried out by people bearing grudges against their neighbors and society. That has prompted a tightening of security around many schools, with the posting of guards equipped with truncheons and the installation of gates and other barriers. China maintains tight control over firearms and most attacks are carried out using knives, axes or homemade explosives.
  • ‘Overworked’ UPS driver kills 3, self
    ‘Overworked’ UPS driver kills 3, self
    A meeting with co-workers ends tragically after a grievance about working excessive overtime.   United Parcel Service union official Joseph Cilia said that 38-year-old Jimmy Lam had filed the grievance in March and had requested that the package delivery company relieve him of working extra hours in the future.   Lam appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.   Officials late Wednesday confirmed 50-year-old Benson Louie, 56-year-old Wayne Chan, and 46-year-old Mike Lefiti were killed in the shooting.   Two other UPS employees were wounded, but Cilia said both were released from the hospital.
  • Broken Arrow police investigate road rage incident
    Broken Arrow police investigate road rage incident
    Broken Arrow police are investigating a road rage incident.   Social media shows a 4-door truck cutting off another driver by getting in front and hitting the brakes. “The victim reported that a flat-bed pickup was driving wildly and trying to run people off the road,” BA Police Sergeant Eric Nester said. A police report tells us it happened about 7 a.m. Wednesday westbound on Highway 51, between Elm and 193rd East Avenue. Police went to the scene for a hit and run driver report, but it was unclear whether a collision had occurred. If you saw the incident, call BA police at 918-259-8400.
  • Gov. Fallin meeting with President Trump on job initiatives
    Gov. Fallin meeting with President Trump on job initiatives
    Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin will meet with President Trump Thursday, along with seven other governors, to discuss workforce development. The goal is to find ways to tackle the growing “skill gap” in the country. According to recent figures, job openings in the U.S. are at record levels, because employers can’t find people with the necessary skills to hire. Fallin told KRMG Wednesday there is a huge number of jobs that are unfilled because there simply aren’t enough people with the right training. There are millions of Americans that are struggling to find full-time employment, but yet on the other hand there are companies reporting they’re having great difficulty in finding people with the skills that they need to fill the vacant positions. -- Gov. Mary Fallin of Oklahoma Not surprisingly, the majority of those jobs involve what has become known as “STEM” education: science, technology, engineering and math. “There are currently over 500,000 STEM jobs open,” Fallin said, “but of all the universities in our nation, they only produce about 50,000 STEM-educated people a year.” One of the problems is the difficulty of obtaining a college education; it’s a lengthy, expensive process that often leads to a huge amount of debt. Oklahoma has been a leader in implementing programs that provide alternative paths to employment, including “Oklahoma Works” and “Launch Oklahoma.” On its website, Oklahoma Works lists its goals as: Align education outcomes and workforce and economic development policy Create efficiency and collaboration among partner agencies Ensure consistency across the state while encouraging local adaptation Create the expectation of stellar customer focus for all Launch Oklahoma targets those between the ages of 24 and 65, and the goal is for 70 percent of Oklahomans in that age group to havea post-secondary degree, certificate, or credential by the year 2025. Those programs got the president’s attention, which is why Fallin is taking part in the discussions on Thursday. President Trump is also expected to announce an executive order on apprenticeships, including $200 million in funding and a lifting of federal regulations on oversight of those programs in the private sector.
