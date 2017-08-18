Woman donates school supplies for all students at one school

A California woman donated back-to-school items for every student at a Texas school, KWTX reported.
"You can't put into words how much that support means,” Rosebud Primary first grade teacher Kendra Lorenz said.
Lorenz said she first connected with the donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, through an online organization called Donors Choose. Last school year, the donor gave Lorenz’s class various supplies. She was surprised when the woman contacted her about helping out the entire schoo, KWTX reported.
"This summer, she actually contacted me and said, ‘Hey, what are y'all needing for school supplies?’ And so I passed along our supply list to her, and she said I'll take care of all of it,” Lorenz said.
Lorenz said the donations are especially important for her school district.
"Our families struggle, that's the nature of the beast around here, and that's OK, we work together, we get what we need done,” Lorenz said.
