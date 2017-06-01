Woman in critical stabbing claims self defense

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has given the Oklahoma Highway Patrol five million dollars, a move their spokesman calls an investment, rather than a gift. OHP is badly undermanned, with fewer than 800 troopers responsible for some 112,000 miles of roads. The Department of Public Safety, which oversees OHP, says the minimum staffing level should be at 950, and optimally they’d have about 1,100 troopers. With the state’s ongoing budget problems, there was no money to pay for an academy this year - meaning no new troopers to replace those who retire or leave for other reasons. OTA spokesman Jack Damrill tells KRMG his agency decided to pay for an academy. “We really felt it a necessary investment to step up and help them out, have the academy, and that way it helps us keep the numbers at least at the current rate,” Damrill said. It’s a safety concern for the turnpike authority’s customers not to have enough troopers on the road, he pointed out, and one of the first areas where patrols could potentially be cut would be on the turnpikes. Because OTA is not a state agency, and receives no funding from legislative appropriations - all their funding comes from tolls. That allows them to move money around more easily, and Damrill said they took the money for the donation from their capital plan. “We don’t look at it as a gift, we look as it as an investment for OTA, because again the dominoes would fall and it would affect our staffing on the turnpike system and really create a safety hazard for our motorists.”