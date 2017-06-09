Woman's body found near church in Northwest Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found near a church on Friday afternoon in Northwest Jacksonville.
Police were called to the church, The Master's Touch Ministry at 4510 Soutel Drive, around 1:45 p.m.
Her death was found to be suspicious, Sgt. David Smith said.
The woman, who was in her 30s to 40s, was found by a passerby.
Her body had been there for a day or two, Smith said.
Police @JSOPIO investigating an undetermined death. I'm on the way to the scene. @ActionNewsJax— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 9, 2017
Police have The Master's Touch Ministry Church blocked off. @ActionNewsJax @JSOPIO pic.twitter.com/04IfSaTI8D— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 9, 2017
Crime scene van just arrived. Now driving to the back of the church. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/cHE760TfcM— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 9, 2017
Police say someone found the body of a white female 30-40's behind the church. Ruling it as suspicious. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/jSy3GfYQcX— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 9, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself