Woman's body found near church in Northwest Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found near a church on Friday afternoon in Northwest Jacksonville.

Police were called to the church, The Master's Touch Ministry at 4510 Soutel Drive, around 1:45 p.m.

Her death was found to be suspicious, Sgt. David Smith said.

The woman, who was in her 30s to 40s, was found by a passerby.

Her body had been there for a day or two, Smith said.

Police @JSOPIO investigating an undetermined death. I'm on the way to the scene. @ActionNewsJax — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 9, 2017

Crime scene van just arrived. Now driving to the back of the church. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/cHE760TfcM — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 9, 2017