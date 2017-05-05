Woman attacked by man in Clay County despite having protection order

Filing an injunction brings down homicides by 50 percent, but this past month, Action News Jax has told you about several cases in which it didn’t prevent violence from happening.

A 911 hang-up call and a scream caused Clay County deputies to force their way into a woman’s apartment.

That’s when deputies learned that Lavell Graham was choking the woman and had caused bruises on both her arms.

According to the incident report, Graham and the victim used to live together until a previous domestic battery case caused a no-contact order to be issued.

"Some people, when they are arrested, it magnifies the problem, it doesn't reduce it," Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said.

Carson said injunctions ultimately can’t prevent an attack.

"That's just a piece of paper. It's really not going to protect you," Carson said.

Within the past six months, Action News Jax reported on three cases, including this one, in which someone filed an injunction, but it didn’t stop the person from staying away.

The most recent case happened in St. Johns County, where Kathy Edwards and James Edwards Sr. were found shot dead in a murder-suicide.

Kathy was granted an injunction just days before and it prohibited James from going within 500 feet of his estranged wife’s home, but officers said James shot her before turning the gun on himself.

"Some people, it's really difficult to break off a relationship," Carson said.

Carson said it’s best to not be where the violence happened.

"If you live in a certain location and you're frightened of a person, it’s best not to be at that location," Carson said.

He recommended staying with friends, going on a trip or even staying in a hotel.

In Duval County alone, Carson said, about 20-30 injunctions are issued per day.