Woman accused of leaving child alone in car at a Jacksonville Target

A woman was arrested in Jacksonville Saturday after being accused of leaving her child unattended in a car in a store parking lot.

A Jacksonville police officer responded to a dispatch call at 10:39 p.m. concerning the child left alone in a locked Toyota Matrix at the Target store parking lot located on San Jose Boulevard near the I-295 exit.

The officer arrived and saw three people in the parking lot pointing at the car as it tried to cut across the parking lot, the police report said.

The driver, Cho Chi Hardy, 43, got out of the car.

"You don't know what it's like to be a single mother!" she was reported saying. The police noted that Hardy was hysterically crying and said that people were taking videos of her and telling her that she should not leave her car.

Jacksonville 12-year-old brain-dead after shooting at sleepover

"I have to pee and I'm not going to wake (the child) up if (the child) is sleeping," Hardy said.

The child was reportedly crying in a car seat at the time.

Two other police officers arrived on the scene to interview the three people, including one who was a Target employee. The employee said two people came up to them and said a child was left alone in a locked car with its windows rolled up.

The police report noted that the temperature at the time was about 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

The two people said they stayed by the car for about eight minutes. They said that they saw a child moving around in the car and was not in a car seat. They said it looked like the child was mouthing the words, "Get me out."

The employee said he paged over the store's intercom system to try to identify the car owner.

'Operation March Sadness' in Nassau County nets 34 arrests

The three people told Hardy that they called the police. Hardy left the store and tried to drive away from the parking lot. The child was still unrestrained before being put in a car seat, the police report said.

A rescue unit arrived at the scene to check on the child.

A witness provided video footage of Hardy getting a coffee at the Target's in-store Starbucks. Receipts from Starbucks and Target revealed that Hardy first entered the store at 9:21 p.m., did some shopping and left the store at 10:35 p.m.

An investigator from the Florida Department of Children and Families was at the scene. The child was taken into custody by people known by Hardy.

Hardy was then taken to jail.