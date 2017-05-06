Wildfire advisory issued for Nassau County residents

Nassau County Emergency Management officials issued a precautionary wildfire advisory Saturday to county residents.
The notice is specifically for citizens on the west side of the county, Nassau County Emergency Management said.
The West Mims Fire in the Okefenokee Swamp Park is moving east toward the St. Mary's River, Nassau officials said.
Related: Mandatory evacuation ordered as thick smoke blankets region
An evacuation order has not been issued for Nassau County residents but those living near CR 121 and the St. Mary’s river, from Deep Creek and Old Quail Parkway, north to Roy Sikes Road, have been asked to prepare their families and property in case an evacuation becomes necessary.
The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is open. If you have questions, you can call 904-548-0900, the select option 1.
A mandatory evacuation order was issued for part of Southeast Georgia as thick orange-brown smoke from the Okefenokee National Refuge Fire pushed south to Jacksonville.
Charlton County, Georgia officials ordered residents of Saint George to evacuate Saturday afternoon due to the wildfire approaching the community.
A smoke plume is expected to shift northward into Coastal Nassau and Camden Counties, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported.
Although the general public may not be affected, children, pregnant women, the elderly and those that have heart or lung disease are especially vulnerable to smoke exposure, NOAA said.
High exposure of ash could cause coughing, phlegm, wheezing and difficulty breathing.
#WestMimsFire east line has moved within 1.5 mi of St. George, but the Forest Service is working to create a wide break to protect the town.— NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 6, 2017
#NassauEM West Mims Fire is still moving east, but firefighters are now being helped by slower winds: 5mph sustained, 9mph gusts, at CR121 pic.twitter.com/w7yBV1OC76— NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 6, 2017
#NassauEM advised residents along CR121 and the St. Marys to make preparations now in case an evacuation order becomes necessary. pic.twitter.com/MmKa45L4nT— NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 6, 2017
Smoke column from West Mims Fire as seen looking north from Bryceville pic.twitter.com/wDi54w7jJU— FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 6, 2017
