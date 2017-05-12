ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Wild Heart Ranch had to shelter from storms Thursday.
- They said only about 12 of their 300 animals can fit inside the shelter.
- The nonprofit works to rehabilitate animals.
Wild Heart Ranch in Rogers County avoided Thursday’s tornadoes, but still had to rush animals into the shelter twice.
Director Annette King told FOX23 they had to make heartbreaking decisions on which animals would be brought into the shelter. Unfortunately, all of them cannot fit.
“When we pick and choose the residents, it’s because it’s going to be less stress on them to be crated up and hauled into the shelter with us. With the wildlife, they are going to fight us to go in,” King said.
Only about 12 of the ranch’s 300 animals can be brought inside the shelter. Eight volunteers raced against the clock to bring in parrots, dogs, a lemur, turkey and crow.
Wild Heart Ranch is a nonprofit that works to rehabilitate animals and works with cases involving animal cruelty.
