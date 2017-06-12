Wilburton plant to reopen after large fire

WILBURTON, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Franklin Electric caught fire Monday morning
- Firefighters told FOX23 the building was evacuated
- No one was injured
- Fire officials say the ventilation system likely caused the fire
- Franklin Electric makes water pumps and motors
- The plant will likely reopen tomorrow
- Though part of the roof will need to replaced, there was no major structure damage
Your Photos: Viewer photos from Franklin Electric fire
RAW VIDEO: Fire at Wilburton Plant
Raw Video: Driver spots fire at Wilburton plant
