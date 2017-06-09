West Nile Virus reported in Tulsa mosquitoes

Quick Facts:

Tulsa Health Department confirmed mosquitoes in Tulsa tested positive for West Nile Virus

The months of July through October are typically the highest risk months for exposure to WNV in Oklahoma

No confirmed cases of WNV in humans so far in Tulsa

July-October are highest-risk months

Symptoms of WNV include sudden onset of fever, headache, dizziness, and muscle weakness. Long-lasting complications can include difficulty concentrating, migraine headaches, extreme muscle weakness and tremors, and paralysis of a limb.

Among the precautions to take against mosquito bites are the following:

· Prevent items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flower pots, and tires from holding standing water so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed.

· Use an insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors, particularly if you are outside between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. (Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.)

· Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

· Empty your pet’s outdoor water bowl and refill daily.

· Clean leaves and debris from rain gutters regularly to ensure they are not clogged.

Trending Now

Trending Video

Police ID body found in east Tulsa