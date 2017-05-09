HILLIARD, Fla. - Residents in Nassau County have been dealing with smoke from the massive West Mims wildfire in the Okefenokee Wildlife Refuge in Southeast Georgia for weeks.
Action News Jax's Amber Krycka said the smoke continued to hang heavy in the air on Tuesday afternoon.
Related: West Mims wildfire spreads to 140,000 acres | 7,000 more acres burned in West Mims fire Monday
HOLY smoke. It's hard to breathe in Hilliard. #WestMimsFire pic.twitter.com/sY9ZHQ5a8Z— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 9, 2017
As people were out and about shopping, some were covering their faces and wearing masks.
People are covering their faces and wearing masks in Hilliard.#smoke #WestMimsFire pic.twitter.com/UGSb4nWt7N— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 9, 2017
So far, the West Mims wildfire has burned 140,000 acres. Nassau County Emergency Management issued an evacuation preparation advisory for those in the western part of the county in case the fire grows.
NASSAU COUNTY- be READY to get out in case the #WestMimsFire grows!— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 9, 2017
