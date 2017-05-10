Those living near the West Mims wildfire are facing a lot of uncertainty as more than 700 firefighters continue to battle it.

On Wednesday night, people had a chance to have their concerns and questions answered at a community meeting at Baker County High School.

Many people told Action News Jax’s Amber Krycka they are terrified, even after the meeting, because this wildifre is unpredictable. Even the pros behind this fire just don’t know what it’s going to do next.

RIGHT NOW: Many people living near the #WestMimsFire are at a meeting learning more and what to expect. pic.twitter.com/r7U3sMkaVI — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 10, 2017

“It’s erratic. It can run miles in a single day,” said one official at the meeting in Baker County.

The massive wildfire has burned nearly 144,000 acres.

It’s jumped Highway 94 in Georgia several times, making it difficult for the firefighters fighting it.

Community leaders and fire officials reassured the community they are doing all they can to stop it.

At the meeting, Dana Shepherd said she’s beyond scared.

“Scary is not the word for it. You are thinking of your whole life just gone, just gone,” Shepherd said.

She said she can’t help but think the worst.

“Thinking of little whatnots since you have had for 55 years, it may not seem important, but it is,” Shepherd said.

Neighbors near the #WestMimsFire are terrified. pic.twitter.com/enXHq5c583 — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 11, 2017

It’s a feeling she said you just can’t understand unless you’re in it.

“Nobody unless you are going through it can know,” Shepherd said.

Fire officials said some gusts up to 18 mph out of the north-northwest are expected. With strong winds in the forecast for the next couple of days, many can’t help but worry.

“With winds supposed to be like they were last Friday, yeah, it’s still terrifying,” Amy Conner said.

Neighbors are planning for anything to happen. So far, no homes have burned and no one has been hurt.