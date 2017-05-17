Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
H 86
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
Few Clouds
H 86° L 67°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 86° L 67°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 86° L 67°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

News
West Mims fire: 971 crew members fighting fire; Flames 23 percent contained
Close

West Mims fire: 971 crew members fighting fire; Flames 23 percent contained

West Mims fire: 971 crew members fighting fire; Flames 23 percent contained

West Mims fire: 971 crew members fighting fire; Flames 23 percent contained

Updated:

Crews have the massive West Mims fire 23 percent contained, officials said Wednesday.

More than 970 personnel are working to contain the fire, which has burned 152,231 acres.

Firefighting resources include 11 helicopters, four air tankers, 117 wildland fire engines, 66 bulldozers and five hand crews.

There is no chance of rain as crews continue to work to contain the fire.

The fire was started by lightning on April 6 and quickly spread.

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • More women waiting to have babies in their 30’s
    More women waiting to have babies in their 30’s
    It's a first: Women in their early 30s are having more babies than younger moms in the United States. Health experts say the shift is due to more women waiting longer to have children and the ongoing drop in the teen birth rate. For more than three decades, women in their late 20s had the highest birth rates, but that changed last year, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The birth rate for women ages 30 to 34 was about 103 per 100,000; the rate for women ages 25 to 29 was 102 per 100,000. The CDC did not release the actual numbers of deliveries for each age group. It's becoming more common to see older parents with kids in elementary or high school, said Bill Albert of the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy. Meanwhile, more teens are growing up with fewer of their peers getting pregnant, he said. 'We always talk about peer pressure as a negative, but it can be a force for good,' Albert said.
  • KILLER WHO ASKED TO BE EXECUTED BY FIRING SQUAD DIES BY LETHAL INJECTION
    In its first execution this year, Georgia has put to death J.W. “Boy” Ledford Jr. for the 1992 murder of his 73-year-old neighbor Dr. Harry Johnston, the physician who delivered Ledford when he was born. The lethal injection was carried out at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center in Jackson. After midnight, the United States Supreme Court denied a stay of execution for Ledford, 45, clearing the way for the lethal injection. Death penalty opponents around the state had been praying for hours in advance of Ledford’s execution, which was scheduled to take place Tuesday at 7 p.m.  While Georgia executions are usually set for 7 p.m., the state does not proceed until all courts have weighed in, which usually puts the actual time of death well into the night and sometimes into the early morning hours of the next day. >> On AJC.com: VIDEO: Death penalty protest in Atlanta Tuesday evening, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Ledford’s petition for a stay of execution, just as the Georgia Supreme Court did Tuesday afternoon. On Monday the State Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Ledford’s clemency petition despite pleas from his mother, his six sisters and his son. Also on Monday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Ledford’s lethal injection challenge, in which he requested death by firing squad on the grounds that a lethal injection would subject him to too much pain. >> Read more trending news Ledford argued in legal motions that he was at risk of an excruciating death because the lethal injection drug would react badly to medication he has taken for a decade for chronic pain. He said death by firing squad would be more humane. Georgia law specifically requires executions by lethal injection. Ledford also argued that he was exempt from the death penalty because he is intellectually disabled, a contention rejected by previous courts. In their motion to the Georgia Supreme Court, Ledford’s attorneys argued that his death sentence was “excessive and disproportionate punishment.” Ledford was “barely 20 years old at the time that he committed an ill-conceived robbery” of Johnston, the motion said. It contended that neither the federal nor state Constitutions should permit the execution of an offender who was that young at the time of the crime, the motion said. >> On AJC.com: WATCH AND READ: How lethal injection works Meanwhile, in the federal appeals court’s rejection Monday of Ledford’s push for death by firing squad, Judge Frank Hull wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel: “The Georgia Legislature is free, within the parameters established by the United States Constitution, to choose the method of execution it deems appropriate. Execution by lethal injection has been ruled constitutional.” Having authorized a constitutional method of execution, Georgia is under no constitutional obligation to experiment with execution by firing squad, Hull wrote. As he waited on word of his fate Tuesday afternoon, Ledford had his dinner and was visited by one friend. According to court records concerning the 1992 murder, Ledford stabbed Johnston several times, with one wound to his neck almost decapitating the physician. Ledford confessed to the murder but said it was self-defense, claiming Johnston struck him and threatened him with a knife. Georgia executed nine men last year, more than any other state.
  • Ryan urges no rush to judgment as GOP grapples with Trump-Comey fallout
    Ryan urges no rush to judgment as GOP grapples with Trump-Comey fallout
    House Speaker Paul Ryan told GOP lawmakers on Wednesday that Congress should gather all the evidence about why President Donald Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey last week, as Republicans vowed to focus on the work of the American people, even as Mr. Trump’s struggles cast a shadow over their legislative work on Capitol Hill. “Our job is to be responsible, sober, and focused only on gathering the facts,” Ryan said about reports that the President had urged Comey to drop a probe of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. At a news conference following a closed door meeting of House Republicans, Ryan also raised questions about Comey’s version of events at the White House, asking “if this happens as he allegedly describes, why didn’t he take action at the time?” Speaker Paul Ryan says not to rush to judgment on the Comey memo: “We’re going to want to hear from Mr. Comey” https://t.co/wM1efOrapj — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 17, 2017 “So, there are a lot of unanswered questions,” the Speaker told reporters. Once again today, there was no evidence from interviews of Republicans fleeing the President, as some said all was fine with Mr. Trump. “We want to see what develops, but at this point, I have not seen anything that is that alarming,” Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), who said a lot of the reports simply involve “speculation.” Rep Robert Aderholt R-AL says talk about Trump and Comey is all 'speculation' pic.twitter.com/oBQL2MMlHv — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 17, 2017 “It is very clear that a lot of people want to see the President distracted,” Aderholt added to reporters gathered outside the offices of the Republican National Committee. “At the end of the day, the President has his job to do – we have our job to do – but it’s important to get all the facts straight,” said Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK). But there were some voices in the GOP who saw the need to do more. “It’s very important however that Director Comey come before the Congress as soon as possible,” said Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ). Amash tells reporters that if Comey memo allegations are true, it's grounds for impeachment. Says he trusts Comey more than Trump. — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) May 17, 2017 Some Republicans said the focus on the President was all wrong, echoing White House calls for an investigation of leaks about the Russia matter and Flynn. “That’s really what the story ought to be, not something the President said to somebody in a private meeting,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), who said he wants Comey questioned about that. “I think he needs to come up here and we need to find out where a lot of these leaks are coming from,” Loudermilk added.
  • 100-YEAR-OLDS WHO SHARE SAME BIRTHDAY GO ON BLIND DATE AT SUPERMARKET
    100-YEAR-OLDS WHO SHARE SAME BIRTHDAY GO ON BLIND DATE AT SUPERMARKET
    A pair of 100-year-olds who share the same birthday live just a few miles apart but met for the first time on a blind date recently. The pair live in England and were brought together by home support staff, who realized the two centenarians share the same birthday. According to the Stokes Sentinel, Arthur Moult and Florence Philips were born just hours apart during World War I. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news They recently went on a blind date at a supermarket cafe near their homes. “I’ve never been on a blind date before!” Florence said. They shared a meal and some cake. Arthur even serenaded Florence at the end of the meal. “Arthur is a wonderful man, and he has a wonderful singing voice,” Florence said, according to The Sun. >> Read more trending news The two got along so well on their first date that they plan to stay in touch. “My wife died 25 years ago, and I have lived alone since, but being with Florence is very fun,” said Arthur. “It would be lovely to keep seeing her.”
  • Chelsea Manning released from prison
    Chelsea Manning released from prison
    Chelsea Manning has been released after serving only seven years of a 35-year sentence. Manning was behind bars for leaking military intelligence records while she served in the Army. Manning, who is still listed as an active duty soldier, will be placed on what is called voluntary excess leave, her attorneys told NBC News. >> Read more trending news  She will not be discharged and will hold the rank of private first class, but will also not receive pay while under the status. Manning’s sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in January, but she is still appealing her conviction, NBC News reported. Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before announcing she was transgender, was accused, and found guilty of, leaking almost 750,000 military files to WikiLeaks. Manning was court-martialed and received a 35-year prison sentence in 2013. 
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.