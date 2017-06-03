WATCH: Front-end loader puts out car fire in Texas

A woman in Texas experienced a double dose of bad luck on Friday. First, her car stalled in floodwaters. Then, her car caught on fire.

Nikki Carmona said the water was only about a foot deep when she got stranded, but soon became hip-deep as her car began to smoke and she was forced out of the vehicle, WFAA reported.

With flames leaping from Carmona's car, and the fire truck having difficulty accessing the area, the folks across the street at Bane Machinery jumped into action. An employee jumped into one of the company's front-end loader tractors, rolled through the floodwaters and dumped two buckets of water on the car to put out the fire.

Firefighters were able to take over the job from there.

Carmona was seeking shelter from the rain so she didn’t witness Bane Machinery’s novel firefighting method, WFAA reported.

