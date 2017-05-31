Video shows Texas snake puking up another snake while it’s still alive

Near Newton, Texas, just west of Louisiana, artist Christopher Reynolds and his wife, Nina, spotted a large black snake on the side of the road.

Reynolds said he stopped to take a few pictures when his wife suggested he take a video, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Then the horror begins.

Suddenly, where there was one snake, there were now two. In a nightmare world, both would then turn and charge the couple. But no, That did not happen. Instead, the larger black snake makes his escape and the smaller snake is left to wonder what the heck just happened.

Watch full video of the two snakes here. Warning: some viewers may find language offensive.

What did happen?

Reynolds is heard on the video saying that the snake trying to eat was uncomfortable with humans around while he digested his meal, so he barfed him up in order to make a quicker escape. This National Geographic story confirmed that is indeed a typical defense mechanism for snakes.

But the unusual part is that the eaten snake was still alive, if somewhat understandably shaken.