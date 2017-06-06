Texas boy reels in catfish with snake attached

A boy in Texas got a big surprise when he reeled in a catch on a recent fishing trip.

The catfish he caught had a diamondback water snake attached to it.

Heather Burman sent video of the bizarre incident to KHOU on Monday. She told KHOU that her 10-year-old son, Chipper, is familiar with snakes and wasn't frightened, because he knew the snake wasn't venomous.

Chipper decided to let the snake have its prize, and threw both the fish and snake back into the water.