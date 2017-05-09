Teen shocks classmates by arriving to prom in coffin

A New Jersey teenager stole the show with her unusual entrance at the junior prom Saturday evening.

Megan Flaherty, 17, is a student at Pennsauken High School, according to The Associated Press. She arrived to the junior prom in a hearse, and classmates gasped when the hearse doors were opened, and a coffin slid out, with Flaherty inside. She stepped out of the coffin, smiling while holding a bouquet of flowers.

Flaherty's prom date gave his approval to her plan, according to The Associated Press.

A family friend owns the hearse, and Flaherty's older brother previously took the hearse to the prom, though he didn't opt for the coffin, according to NJ.com.

The spooky prom entrance drew a mixed response on social media, and Flaherty said she understands how some people are uncomfortable with death. She hopes to educate people that death is a natural part of life by becoming a funeral director. She plans on enrolling in Mercer County Community College's funeral service program after graduating high school, according to NJ.com.