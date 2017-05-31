Construction crew paves around parked car

A Canadian construction company facing a looming strike didn't let a parked car stop it from carrying out a paving project, and the result has made for amusing fodder on social media.

Demix Construction was paving a major road in Montreal on May 23 for the upcoming Formula E race in July, the CBC reported. Facing a construction strike the next day, crews were sent out to pave as much as possible. While the area to be paved was marked off by orange cones and signs, the driver of a white car went around the barriers to park. Crews, not wanting to waste time calling for a tow truck, simply paved around it.

The result has gone viral on social media. Locals are not quite as amused, telling the CBC it is yet another example of shoddy construction work in the city.

City officials told the CBC that the initial paving is just a "base coat" and crews will address the unpaved portion when they come to finish the project.

