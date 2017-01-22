Georgia Storms kill 12, injure at least 23 as threat continues

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:58 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017
By Kimberly Richardson
WSBTV.com
Twelve people are dead and at least 23 injured after strong storms moved through Georgia Saturday night, into Sunday morning.
State emergency management officials confirm eight of the deaths are in Cook County.
Officials with the Brooks County Sheriff's Office confirmed two deaths to Channel 2 Action News.
Both people were in the same home in Barney that was displaced into Highway 122.
The Berrien County Sheriff's Office also confirmed at least two people died during the storm. Information is limited at this time.
At least three more injuries were confirmed in Thomas County.
The Sheriff's Office said a mobile home at Airline and Centennial roads was destroyed with a man inside.
Heavy rain began to fall in the southern counties around midnight and continued overnight in metro Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said it's quiet now across north Georgia, but Round 3 of heavy rain and potentially strong, severe storms is just hours away.
"Expect a line, cluster of storms to be moving into our western counties by early this afternoon, focusing on mid to late afternoon, for the greatest impact most areas," Monahan said.
Heavy rain and winds of 40-60 mph are possible, along with large hail and isolated tornadoes.
A flash flood watch has been issued for all of north Georgia through Sunday night.
