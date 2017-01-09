Snow on ground in 49 states, even Hawaii, except Florida

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:49 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
With the severe winter weather that moved through a large part of the United States over the weekend, 49 of 50 states had snow on the ground, according to maps by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA.
Only Florida remained snow-free, NOAA said. Even the volcanic peaks in Hawaii sported a sprinkling of snow.
The weekend storms hit a region ranging from the Northeast to the Mid-Atlantic and into the deep South.
Almost 60 percent of the United States is covered in snow, NOAA said.
But it won’t last long. Warmer weather is moving into the South and Mid-Atlantic regions by mid-week and is expected to melt off any remaining snow and ice.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}