Water continues to rise at Keystone Lake

Waters continue to rise at Keystone Lake after rain over the weekend.

The floodgates are closed at Keystone Dam, because the Arkansas River downstream is already experiencing high flooding.

Peak levels will occur Friday.

While water across Green Country recedes, it will continue to rise at Keystone Lake, with peak levels occurring Friday.

Despite the recent heavy rains in the Tulsa area, the floodgates to the Keystone Dam will be closed because the Arkansas River downstream is already experiencing high flooding.

By opening the gates too soon, the water would increase flooding along portions of the Arkansas River south of the Tulsa area.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will wait for floodwaters from other area dams and streams to flow to the Mississippi River before releasing more water.

For Keystone Lake, that means water will rise as creeks and streams continue to drain into the lake as the area dries out.

Water is predicted to be 20 feet above normal, and that has caused for the temporary shutdown of the Pier 51 Marina.

Management of the marina cut off electricity Sunday as waters rose and flooded over boat ramps.

Those on houseboats and other large vessels were encouraged to empty out their refrigerators and freezers, because it will be a while before they can return to their boats.

Many are comparing this flood with the 2015 flood, when it took about two months for the water to fully recede and things to return to normal.

Emergency crews rescue woman from Spavinaw flooding