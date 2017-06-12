Volunteers responsible for quick cleanup after Tulsa Tough

Quick facts:
- Thousands of people climbed up Crybaby Hill in downtown Tulsa Sunday to cheer on cyclists for the final day of Tulsa Tough.
- After a weekend full of competition and celebration, though, there was a mess to clean up.
- Less than 24-hours after the party ended, FOX23 found crews finishing up their work.
- Tulsa Tough Director Malcolm McCollam says cleanup started as soon as the races stopped at 5 p.m. Sunday
- He said equipment, trash, stages and tents were removed from the neighborhood by 11 p.m. thanks to dozens of volunteers.
