Fox News reports House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, aides shot at baseball practice in Virginia

News
Virginia GOP baseball practice shooting: Multiple people shot
Close

Virginia GOP baseball practice shooting: Multiple people shot

Virginia GOP baseball practice shooting: Multiple people shot
FOX23 Breaking News

Virginia GOP baseball practice shooting: Multiple people shot

Updated:

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and aides were shot at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday, Fox News confirmed.

The shots were reported on East Monroe Street in Del Ray, Alexandria police said on Twitter at 7:30 a.m. The location was near a YMCA.

Alexandria Police have a PIO headed to the scene. 

Victims are being hospitalized. 

FOX23 checked the team roster- nobody from Oklahoma appears to be part of the team. 

This is a developing story. Check again or click to watch FOX23 News This Morning for the latest

  • Shooting in suburban DC, House Majority Whip possible victim
    Shooting in suburban DC, House Majority Whip possible victim
    Police outside of Washington, D.C. are investigating a shooting in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia. Police are calling it a “multiple shooting,” WRC reported. >> Read more trending news  Fox News is reporting that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of his staff were shot during baseball practice.
  • Inmates ‘dangerous beyond description’ kill 2 prison guards
    Inmates ‘dangerous beyond description’ kill 2 prison guards
    Authorities say two Georgia inmates are 'dangerous beyond description.' The men overpowered and killed two guards on a prison bus before fleeing in a stolen car.   Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says the deadly escape happened about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons and it set off a massive manhunt involving local, state and federal officers.   Sills says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose overpowered, disarmed and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue and then carjacked a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway.   Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says multiple agencies have contributed to a reward of $60,000 for information leading to the arrests of the two inmates.
  • TPD: Accidental rifle shot is fatal
    TPD: Accidental rifle shot is fatal
    Gunfire inside a garage leaves one person dead.   Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that was reported near 1000 East 51 Place North at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. I'm told several people were inside a garage where there was a gun. Tulsa Police Captain Eric Nelson said, “It was a rifle.” The victim died at the scene, but no names have been distributed by detectives.  “Actually they’re down at our detective division right now with homicide detectives. They are stating that it was an accidental shooting.”
  • Walt Disney World honors Lane Graves, boy killed by alligator
    Walt Disney World honors Lane Graves, boy killed by alligator
    Wednesday marks one year since an alligator at the Grand Floridian, at Walt Disney World, snatched a boy playing along the shore of the lake and killed him. Disney will soon have a way to honor Lane Graves. >> On WFTV.com: Experts: It's prime time for dangerous alligator attacks A sculpture of a lighthouse will soon stand on Disney property to remember the 2-year-old. The lighthouse is a symbol used by the Lane Thomas Foundation, which was set up by the Graves family following his death. >> Body of toddler snatched by gator at Disney resort recovered Graves and his family were vacationing from Nebraska in June 2016 when he was killed. He was scooping sand on the beach area when the alligator appeared out of Seven Seas Lagoon. Lane’s father tried to grab his son and fight off the alligator, but it was too late. >> Read more trending news Disney has since posted alligator warning signs around its lakes and has added additional fencing. The Lane Thomas organization supports families of children in need of life saving organ transplants. The lighthouse will be installed sometime this summer, in an undisclosed location. >> Funeral held for Lane Graves, 2 -year-old killed in gator attack Read Disney’s full statement below: 'The Lane Thomas Foundation was created to give honor and light to Lane's life. The foundation is dedicated to supporting families of children needing life-saving organ transplants. To provide continued awareness of the foundation and its mission, we've commissioned an original sculpture of the lighthouse the foundation uses as a symbol of love and hope, to be installed on our property this summer.”  – George A. Kalogridis, President, Walt Disney World Resort
  • Customers scatter during gunfire at a Quiktrip
    Customers scatter during gunfire at a Quiktrip
    Gunfire outside of a busy Quiktrip store brings numerous calls to 911.   As two men got into an argument near a gas pump early Wednesday morning, one of them resorted to firing a gunshot that struck the other man's car, starting a chase. “Our suspect chased him a little ways and our victim went to the Quiktrip there at 2700 East Admiral Place and called police,” TPD Captain Eric Nelson said.     No one has been arrested.  “We did locate one shell casing at the Quiktrip at 28 North Harvard and this investigation is still ongoing as well.”
