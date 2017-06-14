Virginia GOP baseball practice shooting: Multiple people shot

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and aides were shot at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday, Fox News confirmed.
The shots were reported on East Monroe Street in Del Ray, Alexandria police said on Twitter at 7:30 a.m. The location was near a YMCA.
Alexandria Police have a PIO headed to the scene.
Victims are being hospitalized.
FOX23 checked the team roster- nobody from Oklahoma appears to be part of the team.
This is a developing story. Check again or click to watch FOX23 News This Morning for the latest
