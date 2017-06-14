Virginia GOP baseball practice shooting: Multiple people shot

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and aides were shot at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday, Fox News confirmed.

The shots were reported on East Monroe Street in Del Ray, Alexandria police said on Twitter at 7:30 a.m. The location was near a YMCA.

Alexandria Police have a PIO headed to the scene.

Victims are being hospitalized.

FOX23 checked the team roster- nobody from Oklahoma appears to be part of the team.

This is a developing story. Check again or click to watch FOX23 News This Morning for the latest

Trending Now on FOX23.com

Trending Video

Police confirm they have unreleased video footage of deadly Tulsa officer-involved shooting