News
Vigil planned for Tulsa woman in cold case
Close

Vigil planned for Tulsa woman in cold case

Vigil planned for Tulsa woman in cold case

Vigil planned for Tulsa woman in cold case

By: Preston Jones News | KOKI
Updated:

TULSA, Okla. -  Quick Facts:

  • Dena Dean died in 1998 when she was 16
  • Her murder remains unsolved
  • A vigil happens Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Family Fellowship Church on West 36th
  • A cold case task force with Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office will set up at the vigil
  • They also created a Cold Case Tip Line: 918-894-9401

