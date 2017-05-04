Video: Bear spotted in Jacksonville Chili's parking lot

A bear was spotted in the parking lot of a Jacksonville Chili's on Wednesday.

Video posted to Facebook shows the bear in the parking lot of the Chili's on Old St. Augustine Road in Bartram Park.

"His name is Sampson. He was applying for a job!" one woman wrote on Facebook.

Another person shared a photo of the bear on Twitter.

The bear sighting was reported to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC officials said they were told the bear ran into the woods when someone came out of the restaurant.

The sighting is the third time people in Jacksonville have reported seeing bears in the last few days.

FWC said if people see a bear in their neighborhoods, they can report the sighting via the Wildlife Alert number: 888-404-3922.

FWC also said the best thing people can do to help the bears and make sure they move on is to remove anything that might attract them in their yards and secure their trash.

FWC tips on what people can do if they see a bear: http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/managed/bear/living/.

More information about bears: http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/managed/bear/.