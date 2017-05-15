Prosecutors in Oklahoma City say the Tulsa school didn't report physical abuse allegations against Bert Franklin, who is accused of killing Lincoln Lewis, a 19-month-old child, in July.
Six months before that child's death, Franklin's biological daughter told a teacher at Victory Christian School that her dad had abused her, according to testimony from an Oklahoma City detective.
The detective said the school failed to follow up with the report. Oklahoma state law requires teachers to report abuse.
August 2016 transcripts say school officials met and decided that because the child's grandmother worked at the school, the family would take care of it. The transcripts allege that the officials believed the girl just wanted attention, and they didn't believe it happened.
Trending Now
- Video shows driver nearly hit Oklahoma trooper on I-35
- Actor Powers Boothe dead at 68
- Police: 'Sell' written on bag of drugs found in Broken Arrow traffic stop
- OHP searching for missing swimmer at Lake Eufaula
Franklin had graduated from the school and sat on its board of directors.
The transcripts from Franklin's bond hearing have prompted a petition asking the Tulsa County District Attorney to take action or explain why they haven't done so already.
Kimberly Moore, Lewis' family friend and teacher, wants action. She started the petition, which has already grown to hundreds of signatures.
The transcript says that the district attorney has launched an investigation into the matter.
This is not the first time that Victory Christian has come under fire for allegations that officials failed to report abuse there.
In 2012, an employee was arrested for reportedly raping a child, and police said they didn't find out for weeks after the alleged incident.
Five staff members faced charges for failing to report over that incident.
Trending Video
Police: Woman beats son who gave Mother's Day card to grandmother instead of her
Trending Now
- Video shows driver nearly hit Oklahoma trooper on I-35
- Actor Powers Boothe dead at 68
- Police: 'Sell' written on bag of drugs found in Broken Arrow traffic stop
- OHP searching for missing swimmer at Lake Eufaula
Burg
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself