Victory Christian response to abuse allegations

FOX23 has new information from Victory Christian School.

Yesterday FOX23 reported an Oklahoma investigator alleged the school did not report abuse allegations against Bert Franklin. Court transcripts said the allegations were made by Franklin’s daughter seven months after Franklin was arrested, accused of killing 19 month old Lincoln Lewis.

A petition filed against Franklin said he was a member of the board but Victory Christian School told FOX23 that is not true and that the school did report abuse to the Department of Human Services.

Victory Christian says “a VCS teacher received an allegation against Bert Franklin. The teacher promptly reported the matter to DHS.” They also said “Franklin has never held a leadership or staff position at the church or school.”

Tuesday FOX23 talked to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office who said a child crisis investigator is still looking into the matter and will turn over the case for their review in the near future.

Here’s the full statement from Victory Christian Schools:

“In light of recent news reports we felt it appropriate to briefly comment on the Lincoln Lewis tragedy.

First and above all, our hearts break for the mother and family of this young child, and we continue to pray for God’s comfort.

It has been alleged that VCS attempted to hide a report of abuse against Bert Franklin. This is false. In fact, several months before the unfortunate events of the child’s death, a VCS teacher received an allegation against Bert Franklin. The teacher promptly reported the matter to DHS, in accordance with State Law, VCS Training, and VCS Policy. At that time, the report was assigned a case number by DHS. Any claims that the school attempted to cover up information are simply not true.

Some have also incorrectly stated that Bert Franklin was a member of the church’s or school’s Board of Directors. Bert Franklin was never a member of the church board or the VCS board. He has never held a leadership or staff position at the church or school.

Again, our hearts go out to the mother and all the family members affected by this tragedy.”