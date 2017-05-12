The woman who said a former courthouse bailiff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office secretly recorded her during sex is talking only with Action News Jax.

The alleged victim didn't want to show her face, but she did want to speak with us, fearing her case is slipping through the cracks.

Corrine Brown Trial: Her testimony could lead to harsher sentence, her attorney says

Action News Jax found out the suspect's arraignment date has been pushed back eight times. Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said that's highly uncommon.

The suspect, 30-year-old Bryan Cruz-Valenzuela, worked with JSO for 2 1/2 years and served as a bailiff at the Duval County Courthouse.

The victim said Cruz-Valenzuela secretly recorded her with his cellphone during consensual sex back in February.

“I took his phone out of his pocket because he tried to hide it, and I kept it, and I called my mom and she called the cops,” the victim said. “And it was just awful.”

Cruz-Valenzuela is facing a felony charge of video voyeurism.

“Is it your opinion that's he's just slipping through the cracks here?” Action News Jax reporter Russell Colburn asked.

WEST MIMS WILDFIRE: South Georgia wildfire picks up steam

“Only time can tell, but I would rather make it known that it's been three months and nothing has happened, than wait until it's too late,” the victim said.

Carson said typically after being arrested for a felony, a person must be brought to trial within 175 days.

“By pushing it back like this, you are saying we don't have enough evidence, or we want some other disposition for the case,” Carson said. “But by not prosecuting it typically within 41 days, that indicates there's a problem.”

The State Attorney's Office won't comment on the case, saying it’s an ongoing criminal investigation.