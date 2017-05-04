Veteran's service dog killed in midtown house fire

Quick Facts:

A veteran's service dog died early Thursday morning in a midtown house fire.

Firefighters responded around 1:45 a.m. to the house on 11th and Lewis. Flames shot from the house.

Investigators believe a floor furnace caused the fire; the floors were destroyed and most of the home has smoke and fire damage.

The resident, a veteran, got to the house around 6:45 a.m.. His neighbor told FOX23 he works late at night.

When he got to the home, reporters learned the dog was his service dog, Margo.

Margo joined the resident's family when he returned from Afghanistan in 2012. His aunt says he was in combat in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

He kept Margo inside while he went to work in order to keep her safe. Otherwise, Margo was always with him.

When the homeowner asked about getting the resident a new service dog, he said he did not want a replacement.

The resident asked not to be named as they are not looking for charity.

