Vegas homeowners remove shooting-themed Halloween display

The owners of a Las Vegas home have removed a Halloween display featuring the gravestones of the recent mass shooting victims after neighbors and social media users found it distasteful.

The front yard display included a faux cemetery with 58 headstones reading “RIP” for each person who lost their life in the tragedy. Each gravestone was decorated with a tiny American flag, and a banner reading #VegasStrong hung on a wall behind them.

As a photo of the display circulated on social media, many users interpreted it as a joke or an insult, leading to intense scrutiny. Some who live in the neighborhood were simply confused by it, with one woman saying she “parked [her] car and just tried to understand what their intentions were.”

Other neighbors, however, thought it was supposed to be a memorial.

“I drive past this every day, and when they first put it up, it touched my heart,” one said, while another added, “I still don’t understand why other people are offended.”