Upcoming storm chances after drying out

Storm chances return to Green Country on Wednesday and stick around for the end of the work week

There is a chance they could be severe, it is May in Oklahoma

Biggest threats right now look to be wind and hail

After all the flooding rains from a week ago, things have been allowed to dry out some just in time for more storm chances to move in. Oklahoma typically sees a more active Spring that what is currently happening.

Oklahoma has seen eight tornadoes so far in 2017, none have happened in May.

This Week's Storm Chances

The storm chances moving in will start in central/western portions of Oklahoma later Tuesday evening and then move towards Green Country into Wednesday. Storm chances continue into Thursday as a cold front moves closer. As the cold front pushes through and a dry line moves closer storm chances and storm development opportunities continue.

Moving into Friday afternoon, storm chances leave Green Country and temperatures warm up. By the time the weekend arrives, temperatures will be warming back up above average.