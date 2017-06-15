Quick Facts:

Two former Green Country law enforcement officers are facing an accusation of child neglect.

According to an affidavit, former Creek County deputy Michael Andrews and former Glenpool officer Elizabeth Andrews, are accused of child neglect regarding their 17-month-old child.

A court document states that the child has a disorder that requires extensive medical care. The couple was reportedly given specific follow-up instructions by the hospital and failed to do so.

The child was admitted to the hospital several more times over the last year and the couple repeatedly failed to complete follow-up instructions, according to the affidavit. The child reportedly was admitted in April 2017 for multiple issues including malnourishment and failure to thrive.

The document states that during the most recent hospital stay, the child demonstrated good weight gain after about 3 weeks and was taken into DHS custody. The child was discharged to a trusted family member.

A child abuse pediatrician from the Children's Advocacy Center reviewed all of the child's medical history and concluded that a "lack of follow-up with the medical specialists was medical neglect and impaired the child's health and development."

Glenpool police told FOX23 that Elizabeth Andrews was let go from her position on June 14:

On June 14th, Probationary Officer Andrews was terminated from her position as a Glenpool Police Officer, effective immediately. No further information is available on the advice of legal counsel."

The Creek County Sheriff's Office also provided a statement to FOX23:

"Michael Andrews was an employee of the Creek County Sheriffs Office from 02/15/16-05/10/17, and we can confirm he's no longer an employee with the Sheriffs Office."

