Two Florida police officers fatally shot, suspect in custody

Two Florida police officers were fatally shot while checking out a report of a suspicious person Friday night, Kissimmee police Chief Jeff O’Dell said.

Kissimmee police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were shot in a scuffle at about 9:30 p.m. at Palmway and East Cypress streets near East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and North Main Street, O’Dell said.

Baxter died of his injuries. Howard succumbed to his injuries at Osceola Regional Medical Center Saturday.

An Osceola County deputy arrested the suspected gunman, Everett Glenn Miller, 45.

The deputy tackled Miller, who had a 9 mm pistol and .22-caliber revolver on him, O'Dell said. Miller was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Suspect Everett Glenn Miller charged with premeditated first degree murder for the death of Officer Baxter. He was located at Roscoe's bar. pic.twitter.com/RUpCLQ6ELQ — Julie Salomone (@JSalomoneWFTV) August 19, 2017

Howard was a 10-year veteran of the department and Baxter had been with the Kissimmee department for three years, O’Dell said.

President Donald Trump tweeted that his “thoughts and prayers” are with the Kissimmee Police Department.

“We are with you!” the president wrote.

“This is a tough time in law enforcement,” O’Dell said. “I would ask that you pray for the men and women of law enforcement.”

“Tonight we lost a brave officer,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted. “Praying for @kissimmeepolice.”



Our solidarity is with @kissimmeepolice as they deal with this tragic loss. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 19, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!#LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Chief O'Dell: This is a tough time in law enforcement. I would ask that you pray for the men and women of law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/MEp056LfSm — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) August 19, 2017