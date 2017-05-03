Turning Tulsa into a destination city

Quick Facts:

With recent growth in Tulsa is it becoming a destination city?

Mayor GT.. Bynum says investments in the city are paying off

FOX23’s Ron Terrell is looking at the projects bringing people to Tulsa and what’s ahead

Tulsa has seen a lot of growth in recent years. Some might even say it's exhibiting signs of becoming a destination city.

Some say recent projects such as the BOK Center, Guthrie Green, Woody Guthrie Center and the upcoming A Gathering Place are helping to make Tulsa a place to visit, which is a difference from decades past.

“People came here to see rodeos. Engineers came here to see our stormwater system," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

That seems like a distant memory with events such as the NCAA Tournament and high-profile concert tours at the BOK Center. Bynum said the BOK was the catalyst for a lot of the growth.

As part of the original Vision 2025 tax initiative from 2003, the BOK Center represented more than $200 million of the 0.6-cent sales tax collected over 13 years.

“That triggered nearly $1 billion in reinvestment in downtown Tulsa. And all of that has really changed the face of our community," Bynum said.

More projects are being funded by the extension of that tax, which was approved in April 2016.

“Who can predict 15 years into the future?" George McFarlin asked. He’s been a voice of opposition to long-term tax projects and the face of Citizens for a Better Vision for several years.

“Very long-lived projects are not good for businesses, generally, because your needs change, your priorities change, the management may change. So for the city to get involved in very long-lived projects is a recipe for disaster,” he said.

Bynum said he believes it takes time to show positive results.

“If we were just spending $200 million of taxpayer funds because it would be nice to have an arena, that would be a selfish exercise and be a waste of money. That's what I think a lot of folks ... they miss that connection. And it takes a while for history to show that to them and certainly the BOK Center has proven that out. It’s not just about making Tulsa nicer for those of us who live here ... it's about triggering and incentivize much greater private investment,” Bynum said.

There have been many recent private investments: the Outsiders house, OKPop and the projects of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Woody Guthrie Center, Guthrie Green, the Bob Dylan Archive and A Gathering Place.

While the park itself is free, McFarlin said the infrastructure is not. "It's very generous for the Kaiser Foundation to provide for a new park. But it's not free to the taxpayer. We’re paying tens of millions of dollars for extensive road changes," he said.

The money to pay for that infrastructure will come from three different tax packages approved by voters, including Vision 2025.

Bynum said he's anxious to see what's next.

“The things that we don't know about that the private sector is going to come up with relative to these investments ... that's where the excitement is for me,” he said.

