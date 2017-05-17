Tulsa Zoo's 'Lost Kingdom' exhibit to open in June

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
The Tulsa Zoo announced Wednesday that the new "Lost Kingdom" exhibit will open on June 5.
Officials said the "$21 million exhibit complex...will provide an updated, naturalistic home to several species, and allow the zoo to introduce new species."
A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor G.T. Bynum is set for May 31 at 4 p.m.
Animals featured in the exhibit include red pandas, Malayan tigers, snow leopards, Chinese alligators, Komodo dragons and more.
“We designed the Lost Kingdom complex to provide immersive, year-round viewing opportunities where zoo guests can feel like they have walked into a forgotten land,” says TZMI Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Engagement Lindsay Hutchison. “Exploring among the ruins teeming with wildlife, zoo visitors will feel a mixture of curiosity and engagement; curiosity about the animals they are viewing, and a desire to engage in conservation.”
The project was funded in part by the Improve Our Tulsa capital improvements package and donors.
