TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Collette Peeples was hit and killed Monday near 47th and Harvard.
- Her family says they're praying for the person who hit her to come forward, so they can move on in their grieving process.
- They say Peeples was unmarried and lived in her south Tulsa apartment for a month before the accident.
- Police say they believe to have found the car abandoned near 39th and Louisville.
- They say the car was reported stolen after the crash.
- Police believe they know who the suspect is, but they have not made any arrests.
