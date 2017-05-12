Tulsa teens arrested in connection to crime spree

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Four Tulsa teens were arrested this week.
- They are accused of jumping someone at a north Tulsa convenience store.
- The are also suspects in a robbery that same night.
Four Tulsa teens are in jail, accused in a crime spree with a stolen shotgun.
Police arrested Konte Thompson, Gariel Tyler and two underage suspects early Thursday morning in connection with north Tulsa robberies.
Officials told FOX23 the crimes started at a convenience store near Admiral and North Delaware. An underage girl in the group told a friend to meet her there. When he arrived, the others jumped in his car and pointed the gun at him.
The victim reportedly hit the gas and ran into two parked cars while trying to get away. The suspects opened fire on him when he ran, but each shot missed.
During that investigation, a home invasion was reported near North Evanston and East Woodrow Place. Victims in that crime told police the suspects pushed their way in and stole electronics.
The suspects fled that scene in the victim’s car. It was found in front of a home in a neighborhood near 46th Street North and Garrison. The four suspects were arrested inside that home.
Stolen property from those crimes was also found in the home.
