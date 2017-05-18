TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Leaders at Tulsa Public Schools are working with students impacted by the Betty Shelby verdict.
- Information on how to talk with students after a crisis or tragedy was made available Thursday.
Tulsa Public Schools on Thursday shared documents with FOX23 about how to talk with students in the aftermath of events that could have a significant emotional impact on them.
Teachers and staff are prepared to speak to students who might have questions or need support after the verdict in the Betty Shelby trial for the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.
The action plan includes comforting and looking out for the emotional well-being of students of all grade levels. They will also work to promote peace in times of civil unrest by recognizing possible behavior problems from students and giving them the opportunity to express their voices, officials said.
Officials said peaceful protests can be framed as "learning opportunities and experiences." Students who wish to protest peacefully are instructed to take their request to school administrators.
Though students are not encouraged to protest, they will be afforded the opportunity should they choose to do so. The plan released by TPS is as follows:
School-Wide Plan for Walkout
- High school students will be allowed to participate in a walkout in response to the verdict in the Terrance Crutcher case as long as they remain in the designated area. The football field has been identified as the designated area.
- Teachers will be notified to allow students the opportunity to leave classrooms only if they are going to the designated walkout area; however, we will not encourage students to protest.
- Teachers will keep track of the number of students and the names of those students who leave class to participate in the walkout.
- Teachers will send the total number of participants to the principal by the end of the day.
- There will be no consequences for students who choose to participate in the walkout.
- Students will not be coded as absent in Power School during the walkout.
- The designated walkout area will be on the football field and should not cause or be a safety hazard and should not stop or slow the flow of traffic.
- Staff members assigned to the designated walkout area will support students by remaining calm and helping them to express their concerns in a peaceful manner.
- The following staff members will be assigned to the walkout area: security officers, counselors, social workers, teachers on plan time during the walkout, and principal.
- Teachers will be supportive and talk with students about First Amendment rights and peaceful protesting.
- Principals will assign staff to monitor halls and to direct students to the walkout area.
- Principals will not make any announcement about the walkout over the intercom.
- The role of the staff is to remain calm and be supportive unless student behavior becomes disruptive.
They also cite the following online resources for talking with children during difficult times:
- Talking to Children about Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers
- http://blogs.edweek.org/edweek/curriculum/2016/07/talking_about_police_violence_race_racism_classroom.html
- Teaching Tolerance: Promoting Peace in Crisis
- http://www.nasponline.org/resources/crisis_safety/teaching-tolerance.aspx
- Coping After a Crisis
- http://www.nasponline.org/resources/principals/PTSD%20NASSP%20January%2004.pdf
- Coping in Unsettling Times
- http://www.nasponline.org/resources/crisis_safety/unsettling_students.aspx
- Managing School Crises: More Than Just Response
- http://www.nasponline.org/resources/principals/School%20Crisis%20NASSP%20May%202008.pdf
- School Safety and Violence Prevention
- http://www.nasponline.org/resources/crisis_safety/schoolsafety.aspx
- Responding the Mental Health Needs of Students
- http://www.nasponline.org/resources/principals/School-Based%20Mental%20Health%20Services%20NASSP%20Sept%202006.pdf
