Tulsa Public Schools eliminates 55 positions

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- More than 20 jobs are the Tulsa Public School chopping block Thursday night.
- Many of them are police and campus safety positions.
- District leaders recommended cutting 13 officers among other positions.
- The proposed cuts would save the district $26 million dollars. All Oklahoma schools are out of options due to severe education funding cuts from the capitol.
- A meeting was held Thursday night to discuss the proposal.
District positions in policing and safety failed to survive a long meeting Thursday night.
Tulsa Public Schools officials met to discuss cutting more than 20 jobs through the district, many of which were police and campus safety positions.
The meeting finally ended after midnight, with the final elimination at 55 positions. Those cut include Deputy Chief of Support Division Dwight Jackson's position.
During the debates, many were worried about campus security's ability to continue providing a safe learning environment for students.
Other positions, including administrative assistants, department heads and talent management staff members, were cut.
The district says the cuts save about $1 million; they are looking elsewhere to cut $12 million from their budget, anticipating state budget cuts at that level.
Trending Now on FOX23.com
- Frontier City roller coaster stuck on tracks
- State Farm closing Tulsa offices by 2019
- WATCH: Surveillance video shows possible 2-time burglars
- House passes Obamacare repeal
- See more trending stories on the FOX23 Facebook page
Trending Video
Tulsa police say K9, officer's watchful eye lead to drug arrests
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself