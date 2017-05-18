Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker addresses criticism in news conference

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker held a news conference around 4 p.m. Thursday.
- He addressed criticisms toward him aired by the family of Terence Crutcher.
- The Crutcher family called for Walker to be fired a day after Officer Betty Shelby was found not guilty in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.
- Walker said he has no intention to leave his job anytime soon. He agreed that there are changes to be made that will improve the community.
Tulsa police chief Chuck Jordan released this statement after Walker's news conference:
"Chief Jordan believes that Sgt. Walker is a highly respected homicide investigator and supervisor, and he has never been accused of malfeasance or a violation of ethics. If there are specific complaints regarding a Tulsa police officer, it can be reported to Internal Affairs via the Tulsa Police website, or in person at Police Headquarters or a division. We want to hear any concerns our residents have regarding police actions. All complaints will be thoroughly investigated. Tulsans deserve the highest standards, and we will work to attain them."
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler also released a statement:
"Today my office was informed of statements made by the family of Terence Crutcher and their attorneys that were attributed to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. While my prayers continue to be with the Crutcher family, I feel the need to set the record straight regarding issues they raised today:
1. I have great respect for the work of Sgt. Dave Walker. I have for many years and I still do. He has done an exemplary job for 35 years as a Tulsa police officer, and currently leads a homicide unit with one of the highest solve rates in the nation. Sgt. Walker and his team work tirelessly for our city and our community, and he is well qualified to continue in his present job. I adamantly disagree with any call for his resignation.
2. It is absolutely false to assert that the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office believes that there is corruption within the Tulsa Police Department. Throughout the trial, no representative of my office ever called the Tulsa Police Department or any of its officers “corrupt.” No representative of my office ever implied that anyone besides the Defendant had committed any illegal act.
3. During the recent trial of Officer Betty Shelby, all of the evidence that was proper for the jury to consider was presented in open court. The trial was covered by a number of local and national media outlets, and citizens were present in court on a daily basis to observe the proceedings.
We prosecuted this case as we do every other case – by pointing out discrepancies in the facts, testimony and investigation. Those issues are proper for a jury to consider in any case, and have nothing to do with my opinions about the Tulsa Police Department or its officers."
